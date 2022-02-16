Chris Jericho signed with AEW from its inception, and he has reportedly signed an extension to secure his future with the company.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Chris Jericho had his option picked up by AEW. The company signed him to a two-year contract extension back in January, which means his deal now runs until 2024. AEW President Tony Khan had options to extend deals for many of the major stars who originally joined the company.

The Young Bucks and Frankie Kazarian also had options, which Khan picked up. Cody Rhodes also had this option within his AEW contract however that wasn’t picked up, which has led to him and Brandi Rhodes leaving. The two of them are now free to work elsewhere, with reports stating that Cody is set to return to WWE in the near future.

During a recent interview with PopCulture, Chris Jericho spoke about his role behind the scenes within AEW. He likened it to that of The Undertaker’s in WWE. The veteran believes he is working as a locker room leader right now.

“Not that there’s any comparison, but I think I’m kind of taking on like The Undertaker role in the WWE for his last few years there. Where every time he does something, it’s impactful; it means something. He’s a benefit to have in the locker room,” Jericho said. “He’s a leader, he’s very experienced. He can tell guys and girls what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong. And it’s just a good person to have around your roster.”

Chris Jericho then went on to speak about the company and the work they are doing. Chris Jericho believes that AEW is the top promotion in the business right now.

“Well, in my opinion, what is the top wrestling promotion? To me, I think we already are, as far as in-ring product and entertaining shows, storylines, characters, et cetera,” Jericho answered. “If you’re looking at like will AEW overtake WWE as the wrestling brand in North America? I don’t know. But that’s not something that we ever really think about or worry about. All we’re worried about is continuing to grow our fan base, which we are, grow and continue to improve and create amazing stories, which we do.”

