CM Punk's Reported AEW Status

There is an update on CM Punk's status with AEW. Punk found himself in hot water during the All Out post-show scrum. He fired shots at Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks. He also threw shade at Hangman Page over a face-to-face promo back in May in which Punk says Page went off-script. Things went from bad to worse when Punk got to the locker room. The former AEW World Champion ended up getting into a fight with The Young Bucks. Kenny Omega and Ace Steele were also involved. On top of that, Punk had suffered an injury during his AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley.

Dave Meltzer reports (via F4WOnline) that Punk suffered a torn left triceps when he did a tope. It's unknown at this time if Punk has to undergo surgery. In addition, the belief is that Punk has been suspended as a result of the backstage brawl. There was no mention of Punk or The Elite during the September 7 episode of "Dynamite." The word going around is that Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck have been suspended. The statuses of Punk and Steele hadn't been made clear. A report from Sports Illustrated claimed that Punk and Steele would either be fired or suspended.

AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to vacate the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championship. The new AEW World Trios Champions are Death Triangle. They defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy on "Dynamite." As for the AEW World Championship, a tournament is being held with the winner being recognized as the new titleholder. The finals will be held on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21.