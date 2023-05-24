AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (5/24): Three Title Matches, Tony Khan Announces Collision Location

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for May 25, 2023.

Tonight is the go-home show for Sunday's Double Or Nothing and will see the final push for many of the storylines heading into that PPV, including the main event. Fans can expect to hear from all four of the pillars who will be competing for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship as they each look to gain a mental advantage before the weekend.

There will also be a contract signing between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole which will make their upcoming No Disqualification match official for the event after issues between them have risen to the surface.

Three title matches are scheduled for the show with Orange Cassidy once again defending his AEW International Championship, this time against Kyle Fletcher. Meanwhile, the AEW World Trios titles are on the line as House Of Black competes against AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik. Finally, there will be an ROH World Tag Team Championship match as the Lucha Brothers defend against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

After getting himself intentionally disqualified against Jay White last week, Ricky Starks will be on hand to explain his actions to the fans. Taya Valkyrie will be aiming to build momentum as she competes against Lady Frost, and fans will hear from FTR.

Last but not least, there is set to be a major announcement from Tony Khan who will reveal the location for the first-ever episode of "AEW Collision," which is greatly anticipated.