CM Punk Has Been In Contact With AEW, Expected To Appear On First Collision

According to a new report from Fightful Select, CM Punk is expected to appear on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," citing people close to the AEW star. The report also states that Punk has been in regular contact with AEW over the last week, despite the public uncertainty. Since last Wednesday, Punk has reportedly signed documents, including disparagement clauses among other paperwork.

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan announced a number of dates for "Collision," but held off on announcing the first show's location. That announcement is expected to be made tonight on "Dynamite," and, with Punk apparently onboard, it sounds likely that the United Center in Chicago, Illinois will be made official for the first episode of "Collision."

Punk was expected to be included with the announcement of "Collision" last week, but he was pulled from marketing materials, possibly over a disagreement with AEW over the employment of Ace Steel. That led to a week of public uncertainty that will seemingly come to an end with tonight's announcement.

Fightful's report also states that, as of yesterday, AEW talent had not yet been given their travel information for the "Collision" debut. Conflicting reports have circulated in recent weeks concerning the prospect of a roster split in AEW – it's currently unknown if the company will institute a hard brand split when "Collision" debuts, or if talent will float from show to show on a weekly basis. The company did recently file a trademark on the term "Transfer Portal," possibly hinting at a sports-like approach to separate brands.