AEW Files For Two New Trademarks, Possibly Hints Toward Brand Split

All Elite Wrestling has filed two new trademarks relating to wrestling entertainment over the last week: "AEW Saturday Collision" and "Transfer Portal." While the first trademark is fairly self-explanatory, and the second may lend credence to the idea that the company might be instituting some kind of brand split with the debut of their new show next month.

A transfer portal is a tool used in college sports to facilitate the movement of athletes from one team to another. It was launched by the NCAA back in 2018, and is used for both football and basketball. The system allows athletes to express their desire to transfer, and after a set amount of time other schools are able to contact the player, with rules in place to keep the system as fair as possible.

It's unclear how exactly this will be utilized in professional wrestling, but considering AEW President Tony Khan's position with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as well as Fulham Football Club in the United Kingdom, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see the company utilize a sports-influenced approach. If AEW does, in fact, opt for a brand split, it remains to be seen if they also utilize a full draft to separate "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" rosters, like WWE.

"Collision" is set to debut on June 17, with an official venue for the premiere set to be announced this week on "Dynamite." Last week saw a flurry of reports concerning CM Punk's involvement, or possible lack of involvement, with the "Collision," and a great many things depend on if Punk and the company are able to get on the same page in the days and weeks to come.