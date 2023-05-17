AEW Talent Reportedly Expecting Hard Brand Split Following Collision Announcement

Rumors of a roster split in AEW have circulated for more than a month now, with discussion over that time ranging from a "soft" division to a more concrete brand split. According to a new report from Fightful Select, members of the AEW roster are now under the belief that the company will be introducing a "firm" brand split — with a few exceptions.

Many AEW champions likely won't be included, and there will reportedly be others exempt from appearing on one show as well. However, it's currently unclear who on the company's roster that might include. What's also unknown is how the new roster divisions will be decided — either via draft or some other means.

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," the company's co-owner Tony Khan teased a major announcement that should be coming sometime today regarding the future of AEW. With Warner Bros Discovery's "Upfronts" presentation taking place this morning, it's expected that "AEW Collision" will be officially announced, possibly alongside other details relating to a new deal between WBD and AEW.

In addition to Khan's tease, last week also saw the return of AEW stars Miro and Thunder Rosa to television. Rosa has been out with an injury since August of last year, and Miro has been largely absent from television for nearly a year, with only sporadic appearances since June. Both are expected to be heavily featured on "AEW Collision" alongside CM Punk. Though it has yet to be announced, the show is expected to debut on Saturday, June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.