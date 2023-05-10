Tony Khan Appears On AEW Dynamite To Tease 'Huge Announcement'

In the midst of the explosive action on this week's "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan appeared on the broadcast to tease another one of his trademark "huge announcements" for next week's broadcast. With rumors circulating for some time about a third AEW TV show, the return of CM Punk, and the inclusion of AEW programming on HBO Max (soon to be rebranded as simply Max), his revelation could be any number of things.

"In the back, there are literally stars lined up looking for chances to wrestle in AEW," Khan said during his promo. "I think it's clearer than ever that AEW can produce even more great content every week."

Though his words do seem to hint at a new show on the horizon, we'll find out more about "one of the most important announcements ever in the history of AEW" next Wednesday.