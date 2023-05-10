AEW Collision Reportedly Debuting Mid-June Featuring CM Punk, Marquee Match In Works

It hasn't started, or officially been confirmed, yet, but "AEW Collision" is the talk of the town. Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged that the show was expected to be unveiled next Wednesday at Warner Brothers Discovery's upfronts. And now more information has emerged on the show's debut and what it may entail.

Fightful Select is reporting, as has been rumored, that "Collision" will begin in mid-June, though an official date or location wasn't revealed. It was also noted that CM Punk will be part of the debut show and is expected to wrestle in a marquee match. While Chris Jericho has been proposed, Punk has allegedly pushed for another return opponent, though it's unclear who.