Tony Khan To Announce First Location For Collision On This Week's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced on Sunday via Twitter that AEW CEO Tony Khan will be revealing the location for the first "AEW Collision" event during the May 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite.'

"Collision" was officially announced on May 17 at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront. The new two-hour program is set to premiere on TNT on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET. There are reports that the location is going to be at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and it was set for CM Punk's return to the company, but reportedly, Punk was removed from the promotional materials for the show due to issues with Ace Steel's status with AEW.

Along with that announcement, there will be several title matches set for the May 24 episode of Dynamite, including AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending his title against Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher, The Lucha Brothers will be defending the ROH World Tag Team Titles against Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and House of Black will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Blake Christian, Metalik, and AR Fox.

Before facing AEW TNT Champion on May 28 at Double Or Nothing, Taya Valkyrie is set to face former Impact Wrestling star Lady Frost, also head of their pay-per-view match, Chris Jericho and Adam will be signing a contract, FTR will speak before facing Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, and there will be a segment between the AEW World Champion MJF and his Double or Nothing opponents: Darby Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara.