Four Pillars Segment Advertised For Go-Home Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will serve as the go-home show to AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which is set to emanate from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 28. As we inch closer to the big event, more items are being announced for the last "Dynamite." AEW has now confirmed that AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara will all speak one more time before their four-way title match next weekend.

The journey to get to the "Four Pillars" four-way has technically been four years in the making, but has really ramped up over the last two months. In 2021, MJF dubbed himself, Allin, Perry, and Guevara as the "Four Pillars" seeing as though they were four of the young upstarts that Tony Khan booked prominently upon AEW's launch in 2019. All of them have experienced championship success in some form in the company, but once MJF reached the top of the mountain, the target on his back more than doubled.

After MJF retained against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution in March, he was confronted by Allin, Perry, and Guevara on numerous occasions on "Dynamite." Each man staked their claim for why they should be next to receive a title a shot, and MJF eventually made them a deal with a mini tournament. Allin received a bye, which set up Guevara defeating Perry to advance. Then Guevara defeated Allin by disqualification to become number one contender, but Khan booked a tag team match because of MJF's interference.

In the main event of the May 3 "Dynamite," Allin and Perry defeated Guevara and MJF to officially make the Double or Nothing main event a four-way bout for MJF's AEW World Championship. It will mark the first time in AEW history that the title will be defended in a four-way match.