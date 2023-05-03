AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (5/3): MJF & Guevara Vs. Allin & Perry, Roderick Strong Debuts

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for May 3, 2023.

The show will be headlined by a tag team match with huge implications regarding the Double Or Nothing PPV. AEW World Champion MJF is set to team up with Sammy Guevara as they face Darby Allin and Jack Perry, with the latter having the chance to earn their way into the AEW World Championship match at the upcoming event. However, Allin and Perry have not seen eye to eye recently, while MJF ditched Guevara last week despite the plan that they have had together recently, adding plenty of tension to this one.

Ricky Starks will get the chance to go one on one with Juice Robinson tonight after weeks of back-and-forth issues between them, especially since Jay White debuted and helped his Bullet Club Gold stablemate.

Roderick Strong is also set to make his in-ring debut for the company after surprising fans by appearing last week. He helped his long-time friend Adam Cole and tonight they team with Orange Cassidy and Bandido against Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in an eight-man tag team match.

The trios division will also be heavily showcased tonight as a Tres De Mayo battle royale takes place, while former AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will also be speaking as they address their ongoing issues with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Finally, Saraya is set to compete against Willow Nightingale as the AEW original becomes the latest roster member to compete against a member of The Outcasts.