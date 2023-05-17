Tony Khan Shares Additional Details On The Launch Of AEW Collision

After news broke that "AEW Collision" would officially be premiering on June 17 at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts on Wednesday, Tony Khan provided some additional details as to where the show will be emanating from over the next several weeks.

During Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Khan announced that the new Saturday show was headed to Canada and set to make a stop in Toronto, Ontario at the Scotiabank Arena on June 24, the night before AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's joint pay-per-view Forbidden Door. He divulged that the company was headed to the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario on June 29, Regina, Saskatchewan's Brandt Centre on July 8, and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on July 15 before the show comes to the United States at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on July 22.

Khan noted that the location of the premiere date would be kept under wraps for the time being and he would provide more information in regards to that next week.