AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (5/17): Chris Jericho Vs. Roderick Strong, White Faces Starks

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for May 17, 2023.

Tonight will see Chris Jericho compete against Roderick Strong in a falls count anywhere match with Adam Cole and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from the building. Strong is out to deal with his friend's major rival while trying to establish himself in AEW at the same time.

The Outcasts members Ruby Soho and Toni Storm will be in tag team action on the show as they face Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, which was a last-minute change as Jamie Hayter wasn't medically cleared to compete, altering it from the six-woman tag. The issues between Ricky Starks and Jay White will also reach boiling point tonight as the two men are set to finally compete in singles action after White has been attacking "Absolute."

Fans can also expect to hear from Don Callis tonight following his shocking actions last week where he betrayed Kenny Omega by attacking him with a screwdriver, allowing Jon Moxley to defeat him in the process.

Several of the four pillars will be in action too as Jack Perry is set to compete against Rush in singles action, while Sammy Guevara will be facing an unknown opponent. Darby Allin will also be competing as he teams up with Orange Cassidy against Lee Moriarty and Big Bill.

Finally, Tony Khan promised a major announcement on the show last week, and following the official news regarding "AEW Collision," it is expected that it will be related to that.