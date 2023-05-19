AEW Collision Debut Backup Plan If CM Punk Issues Aren't Resolved

In a perfect world, CM Punk would be at "AEW Collision" when it debuts on June 17. But the world of professional wrestling is far from perfect, and if he's unable to return, AEW does seem to have a backup plan in place. According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, "They do have the United Center booked," which of course is in Chicago, Illinois. But if there's no Punk, then Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida is the likelier option.

"In Daily's Place, people have been told it's a backup plan," he added.

Punk was reportedly pulled from "Collision" promotional materials earlier this week due to an ongoing situation involving Ace Steel's status with the company.