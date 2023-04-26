CM Punk And Chris Jericho Reportedly Met Last Week Ahead Of Possible Punk AEW Return

As reports of CM Punk's return to AEW have quickly gained steam, other reports have emerged of a supposed meeting scheduled to take place between Punk and fellow AEW star, and nemesis, Chris Jericho, with AEW owner Tony Khan and FTR also sitting in. Till today, no one had known when exactly this meeting would take place until it was revealed that the summit had already occurred.

Fightful Select is reporting that the meeting between Punk and Jericho occurred last week, while Wade Keller confirmed the meeting was on Friday in Tampa Bay, Florida, days before Punk would turn up backstage at "WWE Raw." The meeting was said to have been both "unremarkable," given the animosity between Punk and Jericho leading up to it, while others described it as having gone well.

All in all, it was agreed that things went smoothly enough that Punk and Jericho may be open to working with each other once Punk returns to TV, though it was noted that things could easily go south. While most of the attention regarding Punk has been focused on his issues with The Elite, who he allegedly brawled with following AEW All Out last September, the heat between Jericho and Punk has also been apparent, with the former being reportedly against Punk's return, while Punk referred to Jericho as a "stooge" in a now-deleted Instagram post.

For the moment, however, Punk appears to have cooled down at least one real-life feud ahead of his return, reportedly on June 17 at the United Center for AEW's supposed new Saturday TV series. As of this writing, it's unknown if a similar meeting will be attempted between Punk and the Elite, though it was reported last week Punk had been told not to reach out to them sometime in the past.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription