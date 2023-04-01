Chris Jericho Says AEW Will Thrive Whether CM Punk Returns Or Not

CM Punk made headlines recently when he called out Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Dave Meltzer in a deleted Instagram post. In the post, he referred to Jericho as a "stooge," suggesting that they aren't friends behind the scenes. It remains to be seen if Punk's criticism of his colleagues will impact his AEW career, but Jericho believes that the company will thrive with or without the "Second City Saint."

In an interview with The Mark Madden Show (via Fightful), Jericho said that he probably isn't on Punk's Christmas card list, but he doesn't have to be friends with the guy in order to work with him. He also doesn't know if AEW has any interest in bringing Punk back into the fold, but that decision isn't up to him.

"I'm not in charge of that. I'm sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way. To us, AEW is going to thrive and survive with or without him. We'll see what happens."

It seems that Jericho is willing to put his differences with his colleague to one side for the sake of the company. Furthermore, his quotes should clear up the rumors of him being one of several top AEW stars who want to block Punk's return. This also comes after Jericho reportedly told Punk that he was a "cancer" to the locker room following the now infamous backstage incident at AEW All Out, which reportedly saw Punk and Ace Steel get into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.