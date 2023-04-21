AEW Meeting Between CM Punk, Tony Khan, Chris Jericho Reportedly Has Not Taken Place Yet

AEW is supposed to be having a major sit-down to resolve a number of issues stemming from the All Out incident and paving the way for CM Punk's return to the company — a meeting of the five families, so to speak, to borrow from mob lore. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW owner Tony Khan, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and at least FTR breaking bread to mend fences and find some degree of compromise to satisfy everyone involved has yet to transpire.

To this point, no apologies have been issued by anyone who participated in what happened backstage at All Out. In fact, CM Punk and the Young Bucks have had no direct contact at all with sources close to Punk explaining that the former 2-time AEW World Champion had been instructed not to reach out to the Jackson brothers, limiting any attempts for amends to be made there. However, it appears as if Jericho's presence at said meeting would be on behalf of others in the locker room, namely The Elite, as a starting point to making things work as smoothly as possible.

Whether or not all parties involved can find some common ground may speak loudly to the idea of a potential roster split that may occur with the expected introduction of a third AEW show on Saturday nights. Punk's re-debut is believed to be going down at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago on the debut of what is being called "AEW Collision." And there have been some indications that he may stay there as one of the main talent of that show, keeping him far away from Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who would remain on Wednesday's "Dynamite." We shall see if this pending meeting bears any fruit toward bringing the AEW locker room back together again, or if Tony Khan's best idea is just to keep everyone separate to keep the peace.