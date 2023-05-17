Conflicting Reports Continue To Emerge On CM Punk, Collision, And An AEW Brand Split

As there continues to be conflicting reports surrounding "AEW Collision," a brand split, and CM Punk's involvement, Fightful Select has provided another update with what they've heard.

CM Punk was not featured in promotional material for the announcement of "Collision" on May 17, however he was reportedly planned to be prior to Wednesday morning. WBD then claimed that Punk was not affiliated with "Collision," however Fightful reports that there are still active plans in place for him to be. As with anything in the wrestling world, that is subject to change.

The former AEW World Champion has maintained regular contact with AEW President Tony Khan and supposedly didn't want his return to be heavily promoted ahead of time. In addition to pushing for FTR and Andrade El Idolo to work on Saturday nights, Punk has also pushed for Ace Steel to return to the fold for "Collision." At this point, it remains to be seen how that will be handled following his involvement in Brawl Out where he reportedly bit Kenny Omega.

Regarding the brand split, AEW talent were concerned on Wednesday as to which show they would land on in the midst of rumors that the company would implement a "hard" split. Fightful was specifically told that all AEW champions would be exempt from any brand split, however the company is specifically promoting El Idolo, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Miro, and Powerhouse Hobbs to appear on the new Saturday show. Several current champions including MJF, Orange Cassidy, FTR, and The House of Black were also featured on the initial promotional poster.