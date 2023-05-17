Andrade Featured On AEW Collision Graphic, Logo Draws Comparisons To Monday Nitro

It's official: "AEW Collision" has finally been made official at today's Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation. Armed with a "WCW Monday Nitro"-style logo, several wrestling talents were announced in association with AEW's new Saturday show — several of which has been missing in action from AEW for a bit of time. But one of those in particular is Andrade El Idolo — with the luchador being showcased on the program's initial poster.