Andrade Featured On AEW Collision Graphic, Logo Draws Comparisons To Monday Nitro
It's official: "AEW Collision" has finally been made official at today's Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation. Armed with a "WCW Monday Nitro"-style logo, several wrestling talents were announced in association with AEW's new Saturday show — several of which has been missing in action from AEW for a bit of time. But one of those in particular is Andrade El Idolo — with the luchador being showcased on the program's initial poster.
As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama!
To read the full press release:... pic.twitter.com/roOipqNDD6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2023