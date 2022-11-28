Major Health Update On Andrade El Idolo

With Andrade El Idolo sidelined from AEW programming since the September 4 All Out pay-per-view, there's been a lot of speculation about his future in AEW, with the wrestler himself fueling the rumor mill by posting a farewell message on social media earlier this month.

In an update, Andrade revealed Monday that he recently underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

"My first surgery I can't believe it happened," Andrade wrote on Twitter. "A few months ago,I tore my pectoral. Thanks god!I could and wanted to finish my match.I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr."

Seeing as Andrade's tweet included a photo from his AEW World Trios Championship tourney match against The Elite on August 17, one can assume the injury occurred during that bout. However, Andrade did wrestle in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, which took place several weeks after the aforementioned trios bout.

Earlier this month, Andrade hinted that he recently underwent surgery as he posted a video of himself speaking from a hospital bed. Through the video, Andrade also announced his decision to withdraw from an RGR Lucha Libre event in California due to an undisclosed health issue. He was replaced by fellow AEW star Rey Fenix at the indie event.

Andrade was originally scheduled to wrestle 10 of the Dark Order on the October 5 taping of "AEW Rampage" in a Career vs. Mask match. However, the match was canceled after reports surfaced of a backstage altercation between Andrade and Guevera. While AEW President Tony Khan never offered a public comment on Andrade's status, several reports suggested that the Mexican wrestler had been suspended for inciting the fight with Guevera.