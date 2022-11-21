Andrade El Idolo Bids Farewell

It's been quite a bit since fans have seen Andrade El Idolo on their TV screens or in the ring. The missing AEW star was scheduled to take part in an independent show this past weekend but ultimately had to pull out after a minor illness, leading to AEW's Rey Fenix replacing him. But while Andrade recuperates, he's spending his time partaking in what may be his favorite pastime that isn't Lucha libre; cryptic social media posts.

Early Monday morning, Andrade took to Instagram to post a photo of him holding the mask he would wear in AEW while making his way to the ring. He also included the following message.

"I just want to say thank you!!!" Andrade tweeted. "Bye. #howyouknow."

Andrade's post will certainly fuel speculation that he has been granted his release for AEW, or if nothing else is looking to get out of his AEW contract. Rumors had swirled that the Los Ingobernables founder was looking for a way out of the promotion shortly after reports emerged that WWE had reached out to several AEW talents regarding their contractual status, which was then followed by several cryptic posts by Andrade hinting at dissatisfaction.

The former WWE and CMLL star hasn't been seen in AEW since the September 28 episode of "Rampage", when he challenged Ten to a mask vs. career match on the following week's "Rampage." The match was called off after Andrade was sent home the next Wednesday following an altercation with Sammy Guevera after the two had exchanged words over social media days before.