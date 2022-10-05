Tony Khan Shows Andrade A 'Professional Courtesy' Ahead Of AEW Rampage

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has made headlines as of late after hinting that his time with the company may soon be coming to a close after taking to Twitter to post a series of cryptic tweets. Andrade has also noted that he is unhappy with his current position in the company. Now it seems as if AEW Owner Tony Khan has responded.

"Well, I would say that I would keep it between me and him," Khan said while speaking with Comicbook.com. "I'll show him a professional courtesy that I think is both professional and courteous and that's a good way to do it."

Andrade was scheduled to go head to head with Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance on this Friday's "Rampage" in a high-stakes match where if Vance loses he must unmask and if Andrade loses he must leave AEW.

"I do think it'll be a fascinating situation because if Andrade loses this match, he's going to leave AEW and if Number 10 loses the match, then he would lose that mask that was given to him by the late great Mr. Brodie Lee," Khan continued. "And this match, of course, will come on the two-year anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee's last match, a dog collar match for the TNT championship against Cody Rhodes."

Andrade first appeared in AEW in June 2021 and made his in-ring debut the following month. He later aligned himself with Matt Hardy, Jose The Assistant, The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, Jora Johl, and Private Party to form the Andrade-Hardy Family Office. Hardy was kicked out of the group before Andrade took over and rebranded the group as La Faccion Ingobernable and then introduced Rush to the group.