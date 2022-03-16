One week after Jeff Hardy joined AEW and saved his brother Matt Hardy from an attack by the Andrade Family Office, the Hardy Boyz will officially make their AEW in ring debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. As announced via a press release and social media, the Hardy Boyz will take on AFO members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen (Private Party) in tag team actuon.

“It was incredible to hear the huge pop from the crowd when the Hardys’ music hit, and to see Jeff Hardy reunited with Matt at AEW: Dynamite last week was an amazing moment for fans around the world,” AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan said in the press release. “Jeff Hardy transcends time and is associated with some of wrestling’s most iconic moments. Reuniting the Hardys and bringing their encyclopedia of experience to AEW will give fans another exciting chapter in Matt and Jeff’s storied legacy in wrestling.

“Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen turning on Matt Hardy, a wrestler they grew up idolizing, is a betrayal that cuts deep, and now Isiah and Marq will face the brothers who inspired their careers. This will be a battle of two of the most innovative tag teams today – Private Party vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy tonight on AEW: Dynamite.”

The match will see the culmination of a year plus story between Matt Hardy and Private Party, who were taken under the wing of Hardy back in late 2020. The duo, long time fans of the Hardy Boyz, betrayed Hardy last week by joining AFO President, Andrade El Idolo, in voting Hardy out of the then Andrade Hardy Family Office. This attack prompted Jeff Hardy’s arrival in AEW.

The Hardy Boyz began what they are calling their final run together this past weekend in Northeast independent promotion Big Time Wrestling, where they defeated Joel and Jose Maximo (The SAT). With their match tonight, AEW will become at least the 30th promotion that the Hardy Boyz have worked with in their wrestling career, including WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and others.

