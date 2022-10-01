Andrade El Idolo Putting AEW Career On The Line In Upcoming Match

A career vs. mask match has been added to the October 7 edition of "AEW Rampage."

In a backstage segment on this past Friday's episode, "Hangman" Adam Page, Evil Uno, and Preston "10" Vance stood with Lexy Nair to discuss Page's upcoming AEW World Championship match with current title holder Jon Moxley. Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant sauntered in, then proceeded to show Vance a clip from the Golden Ticket Battle Royal of Page eliminating him from the bout.

Vance and El Idolo then faced off with one another, with El Idolo challenging Vance to a match in which if he lost, then he would be forced to unmask. Vance upped the ante, stating that when he won, he would drive El Idolo out of AEW. Tony Khan later made the match official. The rest of the card has yet to be announced.

El Idolo made his debut in AEW on the June 4, 2021 edition of "Dynamite" and made his in-ring debut at that year's Road Rager. He feuded with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Pac before joining forces with Matt Hardy to form the Andrade-Hardy Family Office with Jose The Assistant, Private Party, The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, and Jora Johl. The group later kicked out Hardy and rebranded itself as La Faccion Ingobernable, adding Rush into the mix.

Vance began his tenure with the company on the March 31, 2020 edition of "Dark" in a losing effort against Darby Allin. He joined Dark Order shortly after and was dubbed "10." He's been a staple of the group since.