Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:
TONIGHT on #AEWDark!@ShawnDean773 vs. @Perfec10n @AllSellsFinal vs. @sammyguevara @vanillavance vs. @DarbyAllin @fabooandre vs. #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 31, 2020
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/cB4iBSqyX7
Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears
Matt Sells vs. Sammy Guevara
Preston Vance vs. Darby Allin
Faboo Andre vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!