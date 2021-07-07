Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, beginning at 8 pm ET from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.



* QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (South Beach Strap Match)

* MJF to announce stipulations for Chris Jericho to get through to have a match with MJF. If they have a match and Jericho loses — he has to leave MJF alone forever.

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston (Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz with Konnan vs. Wardlow and FTR with Tully Blanchard

* Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy vs. The Bunny and The Blade

* Ethan Page and Darby Allin have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross