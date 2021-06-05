Last night on AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Andrade (Andrade El Idolo) made his AEW debut. He was introduced by Vickie Guerrero as her new client.

Andrade took to Instagram this morning to comment on his debut.

He thanked Vickie and AEW for the “wonderful welcome.” Andrade also shared that he has new goals and new opportunities.

He wrote, “The NEW ANDRADE EL IDOLO. New goals. New opportunities to achieve. More Success. Thank you so much for great introduction @guerrero_vickie thanks for the wonderful welcome @allelitewrestling @aewontnt Nuevas metas. Nuevos rivales. Recuerden lo valioso que son y lo muchos que luchan por cada una de sus metas. Ve y busca el éxito, el éxito no está en el locker room!”

As noted, Andrade will be facing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA’s TripleMania XXIX on Saturday, August 14.