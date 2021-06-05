Tonight, former WWE Superstar Andrade made his AEW debut on Dynamite.

During Mark Henry’s welcome segment below, Vickie Guerrero interrupted Henry’s interview to introduce Andrade El Idolo as her new client. In his promo, Andrade made it quite clear that he plans on becoming the new face of AEW.

Andrade El Idolo asked for his WWE release and was granted it on March 21. He has a match with Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA’s TripleMania XXIX on Aug. 14.

