AEW Rampage Live Coverage (09/30) - Tag Team Championship Match, Jamie Hayter Vs. Willow Nightingale, Rush Vs. John Silver

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 30, 2022!

Newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will be putting their titles on the line against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade in a triple threat match. The Acclaimed won the championships from Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee at Grand Slam, making Anthony Bowens the first openly gay title holder within the company. Then, this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", The Acclaimed revealed that they have an "open contract" for anyone who wishes for a chance at their titles, which LFI's Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade both answered the challenge.

In other LFI news, Rush will be squaring off with John Silver of the Dark Order. Rush officially signed a contract with AEW as announced earlier today, as a result of racking up several wins over the last few weeks.

The Firm's Lee Moriarty looks to score a win over Fuego Del Sol. The faction was formed after Stokely Hathaway recruited various members of the AEW roster including Moriarty, Ethan Page, The Gunn Club, and W. Morrisey as a means to protect All Out Casino Ladder Match winner MJF. Current FTW Champion HOOK is also expected to appear on tonight's show, though it is currently unknown in what capacity.

In the women's division, Jamie Hayter will go head to head with Willow Nightingale. The pair got into a brawl whilst both serving as Lumberjacks in a match that saw AEW Interim Women's Championship Toni Storm put her title on the line against Serena Deeb.