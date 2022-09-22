Anthony Bowens Reacts To The Acclaimed's Historic AEW Tag Team Title Win

Anthony Bowens has finally arrived as a champion in AEW. Bowens and his partner, Max Caster, collectively known as The Acclaimed, became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the two's backyard of New York City at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on Wednesday, unseating Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in a rematch that stems back from AEW All Out in Chicago. The journey for Bowens, who is AEW's first openly gay champion, has been memorable and historic, and he took a moment to commemorate the occasion on social media and pay homage to someone who's been with him since the beginning.

"When my Nana passed in 2015 I promised her I'd be a success," Bowens wrote on Twitter. "Nana, I made it!" The new champ also noted that he and Caster has the most wins in the promotion for tag teams.

The rematch between The Acclaimed and Swerve In Our Glory had its share of moments. Bowens and Caster were accompanied to the ring by DJ Whoo Kid, while Swerve In Our Glory walked to the ring with Fabolous. Strickland inadvertently smashed Keith Lee with The Acclaimed boombox, almost costing the two the titles mid-match, but Caster fell off the top rope due to an apparent injury, which saved Lee from taking the pinfall. "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn ended up getting involved, as well, as he nailed Strickland with a Fame-Asser before sending him back into the ring. This time, Caster was able to nail his Mic Drop elbow drop to secure the pinfall and the championships.