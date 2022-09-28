The Acclaimed To Defend AEW Tag Titles On 9/30 Rampage

New AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are set for their first title defense.

During the 9/28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Max Caster & Anthony Bowens revealed in a backstage interview that they have "an open contract" to defend their titles against any and all comers on the 9/30 "AEW Rampage" later this week. It was subsequently announced that The Acclaimed will defend against Private Party and Butcher & Blade in a three-way title match.

Later, Private Party and Butcher & Blade – who are part of the Andrade Family Office stable – were seen arguing in a backstage segment, until Andrade broke them up and reminded them that they work for him. He seemed to side with Butcher & Blade as Jose The Assistant told Private Party to "Shape up or get shipped out." The segment also teased Private Party reuniting with their former mentor Matt Hardy, who asked Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen to get out of their deals with Andrade and align with him once again.

The Acclaimed captured the AEW World Tag Team Titles from Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee on last week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Since their loss, both Strickland and Lee have teased a character change and potential heel turn on social media, with Strickland calling out Billy Gunn for influencing the outcome of their title match against Acclaimed. On this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Philadelphia, Lee walked up to The Acclaimed in the backstage area and undermined their title win by saying, "You boys got carried, good luck." In response, Gunn told Lee to "Scissor Me!" as The Acclaimed laughed. The segment indicated that AEW could be building to an eventual rematch between The Acclaimed and Swerve in our Glory.