Multiple matches were announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Earlier tonight, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Young Bucks to earn a tag title shot. AEW announced the World Tag Titles will be up for grabs on next week’s show.

Andrade El Idolo will also make his in-ring debut against Matt Sydal. Last week, Andrade went to announce his surprise during Sydal’s entrance, but Matt ended up coming out anyways — cutting off Andrade.

The Coffin Match that was originally scheduled to happen next week between Ethan Page and Darby Allin has been pushed back. Allin came out tonight and gouged Page’s eyes during their brawl. Page decided to delay the match and force Allin to sign papers that he won’t touch Page a week before they have a match (so he’s one-hundred percent). Page said if Allin was good, the match might happen at Fyter Fest, but didn’t say which night.

Below is the updated lineup for next week:

* QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (South Beach Strap Match)

* MJF to announce stipulations for Chris Jericho to get through to have a match with MJF. If they have a match and Jericho loses, he has to leave MJF alone forever

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz with Konnan vs. Wardlow and FTR with Tully Blanchard

* Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy vs. The Bunny and The Blade