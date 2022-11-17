Andrade El Idolo Health Update

AEW star Andrade El Idolo, who has been off AEW television since being sent home following a backstage altercation, has himself provided an update on his current status.

In a video posted via RGR Lucha Libre on Facebook, El Idolo was shown speaking from a hospital bed. While he did not elaborate on what he was doing there, he did note in the clip that he would be able to reveal all at a later date. El Idolo was scheduled to appear at a RGR Lucha Libre event this weekend in California but has now had to pull out because of his undisclosed health issue. El Idolo last performed in the ring at AEW All Out on September 4, participating in that night's Casino Ladder Match, which also involved Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Wheeler Yuta, and the winner Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

El Idolo was set to battle Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order in a Career vs. Mask match on the October 7 episode of "AEW Rampage," but the bout was canceled following a real-life confrontation between El Idolo and Guevara, which initially began to bubble on Twitter. The pair reportedly almost came to blows backstage at "AEW Dynamite" on October 5, leading to Andrade's disappearance without comment from the company. Khan later revealed that Andrade's Career vs. Mask match had been pulled, while Guevara has remained on AEW programming since the incident. El Idolo has not appeared on AEW television since.