Andrade El Idolo Fires Back At Sammy Guevara: 'I'm Not Scared To Get Fired!

Andrande El Idolo recently revealed that he and Sammy Guevara exchanged words behind the scenes in AEW following a match after the Spanish God complained that the former WWE superstar had hit him too hard. Since that point, both men have taken the situation even further on social media by sending tweets in each others direction, making the dispute a public one.

Guevara had put out a tweet that was seemingly aimed at El Idolo's recent comments. While Guevara didn't name who, specifically, he was referring to as "a jobber" and "a favor hire," what happened next appeared to confirm the remarks were directed at El Idolo, who wasted no time in responding.

"I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING," El Idolo tweeted. "I wont beat your ass because I'm a professional, don't be scared. When I say something I name names, and I'm not scared to get fired! #Sammy"

El Idolo's AEW career is something that could indeed come to an end this week, as he has put it on the line in a match against Preston "10" Vance on "AEW Rampage" this Friday. The Dark Order member will have to give up his mask should he be beaten. El Idolo has been vocal recently about his apparent unhappiness with his position in AEW, and has dropped numerous hints that he may be departing the promotion.

This is not the first backstage incident that Guevara has been involved with during his AEW career, as he recently had a physical altercation with Eddie Kingston backstage, which led to the latter being briefly suspended.