Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status

Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

Following this year's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, the promotion's head honcho, Tony Khan, attended a post-event media scrum and addressed the pair's absence from television. According to Khan, he always wanted AEW to have a large roster, even though that means leaving some popular wrestlers off events for prolonged periods. However, he insisted that El Idolo and Miro are still part of his future plans.

"You've seen people take some sabbaticals, absences, breaks from AEW for various reasons and come back and get very involved. And I think that's still, for both of those guys, something that you could see."

Khan continued by saying that he thinks El Idolo and Miro are "great" and that he hopes to get them involved again at some point. That said, the AEW President didn't reveal any more details about what he has in mind for them.

Miro's last match was at September's AEW All Out pay-per-view, which saw him team up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on The House of Black. El Idolo's AEW future, on the other hand, has been a topic of conversation in recent times. The former WWE Superstar wanted his freedom, causing people to speculate that he might be unhappy in AEW. Prior to his current hiatus, El Idolo was scheduled to face Preston Vance in a Mask vs. Career match.