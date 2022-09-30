Miro Seemingly Calls Out AEW For Lack Of TV Time

Miro has not wrestled on "AEW Dynamite" since his victory over Ethan Page on the June 15 "Road Rager" special. When this bit of information was brought to his attention Wednesday night, Miro seemed to call out both the AEW roster and management by tweeting "Nobody has the balls."

Once again, on Thursday, Miro directed his ire at AEW for not tagging him in a tweet that highlighted Sammy Guevera's victory over "The Redeemer" on September 29, 2021. On that night, Guevera had ended Miro's AEW winning streak to capture the TNT Championship. In response to the "On this day in #AEW history" tweet, a ticked-off Miro wrote, "You don't even have the balls to @ me."

While Miro did wrestle in a Trios Match alongside Sting & Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month, it was his first match for AEW since the June 26 Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where Miro, Clark Connors and Malakai Black lost to PAC in a Four-Way Match for AEW All-Atlantic Championship. As such, Miro has wrestled only two matches for AEW in more than four months.

The Bulgarian wrestler was also on the shelf between November 2021 to June 2022 due to a reported hamstring injury. Furthermore, he temporarily relocated to New York City to work on a television show, which further contributed to his absence from AEW TV for nearly seven months.

Miro signed a four-year contraction extension with AEW earlier this year, committing to Tony Khan's promotion at least early 2026. Shortly after re-upping with AEW, Miro explained why he preferred to remain with AEW instead of returning to WWE. In light of his recent unhappiness with AEW, not to mention WWE's rumored interest in bringing him back, one wonders if Miro jumped the gun on his contract extension. According to several reports, Miro would have been a free agent in the Spring of 2022 had he let his initial AEW contract expire.

Miro made his AEW debut in September 2020 to a lot of hype, with Chris Jericho pronouncing that WWE was "going to regret letting him go" to the competition.