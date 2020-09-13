AEW star Chris Jericho is convinced that WWE will regret letting go of Miro, fka Rusev, who made an emphatic debut on AEW Dynamite earlier this week.

"I've always been a fan of his. He's another guy, who, for whatever reason, fell through the cracks there [in WWE] and they are going to regret letting him go," Jericho said on his Saturday Night Special podcast.

Jericho went onto reveal that he wrote the controversial line in Miro's AEW debut promo which touched upon Miro spending 10 years "under the same house, under the same glass ceiling" and [chasing] after an imaginary brass ring.

"When he indirectly mentioned WWE, talking about the glass ceiling and brass ring, that was actually my line. He couldn't believe he could say that on Live television. When he asked me, 'can we actually say that?' I was like, 'yes, you can say whatever you want here [in AEW]'.

However, Jericho mentioned how AEW does not want to fall into the habit of constantly taking shots at WWE, his former employer.

"I'm glad Miro came in and gave his mission statement. That said, we'll just leave it there now. This is not a place that wants to constantly bash another place.

"Obviously, when you come from another company, you have to acknowledge the fact that you came from there, because there's a history. But then you move on," added Jericho, the first-ever AEW World Champion.

According to Jericho, AEW had internally discussed bringing in Miro ever since WWE fired The Bulgarian Brute back in June.

"We had discussed Miro coming in a few months earlier. However, we were all wondering how to create a spot for him [on the roster]. We needed to find a storyline for him, to ensure he's just not going to be hanging around. We needed to find a meaningful spot for him."

Jericho also noted how Miro's Best Man moniker is not just a one-time thing. As reported earlier, Miro arrived on Dynamite after being being revealed as Kip Sabian's best man for the upcoming Sabian-Penelope Ford wedding.

"The Best Man thing is not a one-time deal. It is going to be his new gimmick. He's the Best Man at everything, similar to Mr. Perfect.

"You know, Miro has always been a great guy, very funny guy, which a lot of people don't know. It's very cool to have him with us," said Jericho.

