Kip Sabian announced his best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford on tonight's AEW Dynamite. After teasing it was Brian Pillman Jr., Sabian revealed it was former WWE Superstar Rusev, now going by "Miro."

Miro made his way out to the ring and cut a promo about being in the same house (WWE) for ten years and never breaking through the glass ceiling. He mentioned the famous "brass ring" and said "you can shove that brass ring up your ass!" During the segment the crowd chanted "Miro Day!" and Miro responded he liked the sound of that.

Miro was released from WWE earlier this year due to business changes from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AEW has already announced his signing with the company.

