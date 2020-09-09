Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Kip Sabian to announce his best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the #1 contender Lance Archer will speak

* Matt Hardy to talk

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela (No DQ Tag Match)

* The Lucha Bros. with Eddie Kingston vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)

* FTR celebrate AEW World Tag Title win

* Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero