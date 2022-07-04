Shortly after Miro returned to AEW at their “Dynamite” tapings in Los Angeles, word came out confirming that “The Redeemer” had signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. The new deal came after Miro signed what he described as a “discount” deal with AEW when he first joined them in 2020, and both sides appear to be happy to be together for the long haul.

So what exactly convinced Miro to stick with AEW long-term? In an interview with “WhatCulture”, he revealed it all stemmed from the formation of his “Redeemer” character, which developed after he parted ways with former ally, Kip Sabian.

“I just told Tony, ‘Now, this is what we’ll do. I’m going to be me,'” Miro said. “And because he’s a great boss, he let me run with the ball. He gave me the ball and said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’ And I’m doing exactly that. He’s not there, he’s not telling me not to smile, not to look at the people, not to do this and that. He’s given me a clean go and that’s what I’m doing. That’s why I signed a multi-year deal because he let me do all these opportunities. If it was the situation like before, that would’ve never happened.”

Miro then delved into the difference between his time in AEW and his time in — as he referred to it — “the other place” he worked.

“It’s always going to be the freedom,” Miro said. “Whenever anybody asks me, ‘What is the difference here?’, it’s the freedom. You don’t have to set yourself in a lower standard, because that’s what I thought the other place was. They let you lower your standard in order to fit their mold. Which, here, it’s not like that. You have a style, you go out there, you do your style to your best, and that’s what makes professional wrestling so much better because you see different clashes of style, different styles clash in the ring. And I think that’s what makes it so much more interesting.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WhatCulture and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]