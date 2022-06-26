Miro is a different man since first signing with AEW and now has a different contract to reflect the shift. In a new interview with “Fightful Select”, ‘The Redeemer’ gave details regarding his health status and current standing with the company.

Miro mentioned how back in 2021, he tweaked his hamstring and was just planning to take a little time off, but he aggravated it during a match with Orange Cassidy and that set him back a bit further. He was ready to return around January 2022 but noted to Fightful how hard it is to get back in the AEW now as they have such a surplus of aforementioned talent.

The former TNT Champion made his return to the company on the June 1 episode of “Dynamite” where he was the one who accepted the open challenge of Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison). Elite kept up with Miro briefly, but it was the once-Bulgarian Brute who got the submission victory over the vet. Miro now finds himself in the tournament for the new All-Atlantic Title.

Miro defeated Ethan Page in a hard-hitting match on the 6/15 episode of AEW “Dynamite” to advance in the tournament. He joins PAC, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors in the four-way fight at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door to determine the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion. Connors replaces Tomohiro Ishii who originally defeated Connors for that spot, but an injury has caused the Stone Pitbull to relinquish his spot.

It was also reported by Fightful that Miro is recently under a new contract with the company. Miro said that his first deal with the company was short and at a discount due to the nature of COVID-19, but now the new deal is “Redeemer” money instead of “Twitch guy” money. They’re paying for a dominant force now and that first deal was short to see what he was capable of. The talks with AEW went well and they now have him long-term.

