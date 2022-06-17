‘All Ego’ Ethan Page is very conscious when it comes to his fashion choices while on TV.

When asked on Insight with Chris Van Vliet if it is true that he never wears the same shirt twice, this is what Page had to say.

“That is true, that is 100% true,” Page confirmed. “I think if someone could go through every episode, or even just the end of my career and be like, ‘you know this dude never wore the same shirt, ever, ever’.”

Prior to signing with AEW, Page was with IMPACT Wrestling from 2017 until early 2021, where he won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships on two different occasions alongside fellow partner in ‘The North’ Josh Alexander. Their first reign as champions lasted a record-setting 380 days until they lost to the Motor City Machine Guns who returned just a few weeks prior to the title change at IMPACT’s Slammiversary Pay-Per-View.

All Ego arrived at AEW’s Revolution Pay-Per-View in 2021 as the mystery man in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. He would not win the match and has had no championship success in AEW since. However, he has competed on multiple Pay-Per-Views and most recently teamed with fellow Men of the Year tag team partner Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant, who made her debut at the event, to take on and defeat Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian.

Page most recently lost in the first round of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship to Miro, who had his second match back after being out over six months. The inaugural champion will be decided in a fatal four-way at the upcoming NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door. PAC has already qualified for the match and the fourth man will be decided as Tomohiro Ishii will take on Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Clark Connors will go against Tomoaki Honma on June 20th. The winners of those two matches will go on to face each other the next day at New Japan Road to see who the fourth man is in the All-Atlantic Championship match.

