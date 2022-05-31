Paige VanZant believes that she “put on an impressive performance” during her PPV debut at AEW Double Or Nothing this past Sunday.

The former UFC star was victorious alongside Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page), defeating the trio of Tay Conti, Frankie Kazarian, and Sammy Guevara. This was VanZant’s first AEW PPV match, and she told “The Schmo” that “there’s always room for improvement,” in regards to her individual performance.

“I’m feeling great, I went out there, we got the win … I showed everybody I’m meant to be a pro wrestler, too,” she said. “I’m only going to get better. I just started training pro wrestling, but you got to see how quickly I picked up pro wrestling moves, and I showed all the girls in the division they’ve got somebody to look out for.”

VanZant has always kept busy throughout her career, whether that means competing in mixed martial arts, bare-knuckle fighting or appearing on “Dancing With The Stars.” She says that “Everyone keeps asking me when I’m gonna pick a lane,” but because she has a “good team,” VanZant feels she doesn’t need to do that, instead planning to “be good at absolutely everything I do.”

The date of her next in-ring performance has not been confirmed as of yet, but VanZant sees herself as a “PPV person,” stating that AEW needs to “pay me the PPV dollars to show up.” VanZant has been training with Gangrel in order to develop her skills, but she had previously stated that “they don’t let me do the crazy stuff right away,” which was her only frustration.

“I hope soon,” VanZant said when asked when her next match might take place. “I came out of this match unscathed, I have zero injuries, I put on a dominant performance, I can’t wait for my solo match.”

