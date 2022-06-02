Tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” saw several memorable moments during the show, including the return of a former TNT Champion.

As noted, Johnny Elite made his return to AEW “Dynamite” tonight and issued a challenge for any person on the AEW roster to wrestle him. After making his entrance, a video segment started up that showed Miro in a dimly lit room. He explained that he has returned to redeem the fans and bring them back to the kingdom of God.

After making his entrance, Miro played the aggressor and didn’t allow Johnny Elite to get much offense in throughout the match. After his signature pump kick and “Game Over’ submission hold, Miro picked up the victory in his return match.

As noted, Lana took to Twitter earlier and explained that she had the urge to watch tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” for whatever reason, hinting that her husband might be returning.

Miro’s most recent match was at AEW “Full Gear” in November 2021, where he suffered a loss to Bryan Danielson. It was revealed after the pay-per-view that Miro was working with a hamstring injury that would put him out of action.

It was also revealed during his time away from the ring that he signed a four-year contract extension with AEW earlier this year, which will keep him with All Elite Wrestling until at least early 2026.

Months of pent-up aggression and rage being taken out on #JohnnyElite, by @ToBeMiro! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/MMDA3rv8KA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts