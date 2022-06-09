AEW has released several close-up shots of the newly minted AEW All Atlantic Championship.

Here is a better look at the brand new #AEW All-Atlantic Championship crafted by #RedLeatherBelts that was shown for the first time on TONIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CbxuzufXld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

As noted earlier, the new titles were introduced on last night’s “Dynamite,” and first-round matches of a tournament to crown the inaugural champion are already underway. The introductory video noted that the tiles represent “all the AEW fans watching around the world, in over 130 countries,” and it was later clarified by Tony Schiavone that only international talents would compete in the tournament. As such, the British Pac defeated Australian Buddy Mathews in a first-round bout to advance last night.

Other first-round matches feature Canada’s Ethan Page against Bulgaria’s Miro and Mexico’s Penta Oscuro going up against The Netherlands’ Malakai Black. Also, two wrestlers from NJPW will compete in the final first-round match. As of this writing, NJPW has yet to announce the participants. The updated tourney bracket can be seen in the tweet below.

The four finalists will advance to a 4-Way Match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. Besides crowning the inaugural AEW All Atlantic Champion, the event will also crown an interim AEW World Champion.

NJPW to participate in @aew All Atlantic Championship tournament, final four way match at Forbidden Door June 26https://t.co/48Z83TEigp#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/VjEm7RR0Q7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2022

