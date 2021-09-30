Sammy Guevara won the AEW TNT Championship against Miro in the main event on tonight’s Dynamite. Guevara took down the dominant champion with a 630 senton for the pinfall victory.

Miro held the title for 140 days.

You can check out the title change in the images below:

.@sammyguevara throws his body at @ToBeMiro and they tumble to the outside – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/PlD7QAcVJI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

Spanish fly from the Spanish God @sammyguevara! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CnnhZka7oW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021