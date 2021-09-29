Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Miro (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (AEW TNT Championship)

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford

* Dark Order and Orange Cassidy vs. H.F.O. (16-Man Tag Match)

* CM Punk appearing as special guest commentator