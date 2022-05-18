The first trailer for the new CBS television series East New York has been released. In it, we get a glimpse of AEW star Miro, who portrays Nikolai Dushkin, as he is interrogated by police officers.

As noted, Miro previously revealed on social media that he has been living in Brooklyn, and working on the show.

“Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin”

Miro then added in a follow-up with the same photo, “Living in Brooklyn for a couple of weeks. Very excited about shooting this great pilot!!! Meet Nikolai Dushkin….. and pickles, of course”.

East New York also features Richard Kind, Jimmy Smits, Olivia Luccardi, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Kevin Rankin, Amanda Warren, C.S. Lee, Lavel Schley, Edmond Laryea, Oryan Landa, Fred Tolliver Jr., and Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The synopsis from the IMDB page reads as follows:

“Follows the recently promoted police captain of East New York, Regina Haywood, who leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are hesitant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting.”

East New York will air Sundays at 9 p.m. as part of CBS’ Fall lineup, in between The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles.

It was revealed earlier this year that Miro signed a new four-year contract extension, which will keep him with AEW until at least early 2026. He has not wrestled since losing to Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear on November 13. Miro had been dealing with a hamstring injury for a while, but word is that he’s been cleared to return for quite a while.

There’s no word on when Miro might be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

