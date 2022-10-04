AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara

A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.

"I was there and can confirm this 'incident' happened. @AndradeElIdolo gave an honest interview about his thoughts on #AEW, his upcoming #aewrampage match with his AEW career on the line, and more. Good thing (no one) in AEW can translate Spanish to English. UNCENSORED," tweeted Jose.

This is not the first behind-the-scenes problem to rear its ugly head for AEW this year, as CM Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and others were all suspended following a backstage melee after All Out. This altercation came as the result of comments made by Punk about the EVPs, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Colt Cabana. Jeff Hardy was also suspended indefinitely after being arrested for DUI. And Guevara was involved in another incident — that one involved Eddie Kingston — although both men patched things up and eventually wrestled each other at "AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite."

Andrade had challenged for the TNT Championship months ago when it was held by Guevara but was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning his first AEW championship.