TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens

Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto

Serena Deeb’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

There will also be a contract signing between AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa for their title match at Revolution.

It’s time I get the respect I deserve. On #AEWRampage I’m going to ask my student @730hook to come out and thank me for all of his recent success, because I taught him well unlike his father, @taz. #aew pic.twitter.com/15Jo9Bfipd — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) February 26, 2022

